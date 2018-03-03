Sunderland Royal staff praised for lifesaving work

A man at the helm of one of Sunderland’s biggest health teams has praised his dedicated staff for the lifesaving work they do each day.

Dave McNicholas, Critical Care Unit manager at Sunderland Royal Hospital, started out in the health profession 37 years ago in the city and now has a team of 120 staff, who he praised for their hard work and commitment to the job.

He said: “We have the sickest patients in the hospital.

“We have patients that come straight from A&E or from theatre.

“They are all adults and come in with various conditions.

“Many of them have life threatening conditions and it takes a certain type of person to deal with the stress.”

Every day a team of highly trained staff care for seriously ill people who are often on life support machines and dialysis.

But Dave said the constant pressure makes it all the more rewarding when patients make a full recovery.

He added: “It is very rewarding when someone you didn’t think was going to make it comes back and says thank you.

“We get good feedback from families and they are very grateful.

“Last year we had 80 plus boxes of chocolates from patients saying thank you and the staff really appreciate it.”

Dave spoke to the Echo to back the Best of Health Awards which recognises excellence in the health service in the Wearside and South Tyneside areas.

He said: “I have seen the effect the awards have on staff and it is well appreciated.

“Even for them just to be nominated is an acknowledgement of that they do.”

Dave and his team are an example of the people working in Sunderland’s health profession and you can put them in the running for honours by nominating them for a Best of Health Award.

The sponsors for this year’s awards are South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, and the Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.

The deadline for all nominations to be submitted is Monday, April 2, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The final will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, April 26.

