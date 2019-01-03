Sunderland Royal Hospital team makes a dash for the sea in New Year’s Day dip

2019 got off to a fresh start for a team of medics who made a dash into the sea to help patients get even better care.

The members of the obstetrics and gynaecology unit at Sunderland Royal gathered together for a New Year’s Day dip at Roker as they raise funds for a new examination couch.



Cash raised from sponsorship and donations is still being counted, with the amount to be added to the £1,700 raised last year as the staff work towards the £3,000 total needed.

More than a dozen colleagues made the dash into the water before a huge crowd of supporters and walkers enjoying their first walk of 2019.

They were joined by around 20 others, including members of the Fausto Bathing Club, which meets twice a week through the seafront cafe’s social club.

Janet Griffin, directorate manager of obstetrics and gynaecology with City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, said joined in the feat.

She said: “It was freezing but exhilarating at the same time.

“I didn’t tell the other members of staff that I was going to participate until the morning of the dip so many of them were quite surprised to see their manager braving a dip in the North Sea with them but I wanted to support the team and this worthy cause.

“We have such dedicated and passionate staff within the gynaecology department at Sunderland who go above and beyond everyday for their patients.

“This event is yet another example of their commitment to patients as this has been organised solely by the staff and driven by their desire to enhance patient care and experience.”

The dip was organised with the help of Nick Matthews, a consultant of obstetrics and gynaecology at the hospital, who is working with the family of Emmsie Stamp, who died of cancer, to create Emmsie’s Fund.

Run as a charity, it will aim to create a suite which will improve diagnosis of gynaecological cancers and their treatment.

Mr Matthews, a founding member of the Fausto Bathing Club, said: “Big thanks to all gynaecology and obstetrics nurses and health care assistants, but an extra special mention to Anna Browne, who was the starter and finisher of the team and them most organised person ever.”

Anyone who would like to donate to the fund can visit https://bit.ly/2QUsNJO.

