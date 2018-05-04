Sunderland roads set to be resurfaced later this month

Roads on Wearside are set to resurfaced in the next few weeks, council bosses have announced.

On Tuesday and Wednesday Claremont Road in Roker will be resurfaced, as will Viewforth Drive in Fulwell on Thursday and Ripon Street, also in Roker, on Friday, May 11.

The following week will see work done on roads in Washington.

Stridingedge in Blackfell, will be worked on on Monday, May 14, while Horsley Road in Barmston will be resurfaced on Tuesday, May 15, and Wednesday, May 16.

Thursday, May 17, will see workers in Glendale Avenue in the Usworth area, while on Friday, Rosegill in Albany will be resurfaced.

Planning and preparation work will take place on the day or day before the resurfacing works begin in each area.

Sunderland City Council says that in the last 12 months it has completed more than 200 highways and paths projects in the city,