Sunderland road sign with incorrect destination distance on is removed

A Sunderland road sign which featured incorrect distances on it has been removed.

Echo readers had spotted that the distances featured on the sign on the A1018 Ryhope Road were wrong earlier this week.

The sign on the A1018 which has since been removed.

The sign, next to St Aidan's Church, incorrectly stated that the market town of Thirsk in North Yorkshire is 23 miles from Sunderland, when in fact it is 53 miles away.

A spokesman for Sunderland City Council has said today that the sign has now been removed from the roadside.

He added that the council apologises to motorists for any inconvenience.