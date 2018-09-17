Sunderland road closure extended after near misses spark safety fears

Dangerous driving has led to city bosses to extend a road closure after workers and other people were put at risk.

Sunderland City Council says it has extended the closure of Burdon Lane, which links Ryhope to Sharpley on the outskirts of Seaham and the A690 at Stoneygate, following safety concerns, including driving too fast and driving recklessly.

Several residents and staff at the works have raised safety concerns with the council. Sunderland City Council

The restriction was first put in place while the authority carried out improvements to the road, while work is also being carried out on the stretch by Northumbrian Water’s contractors.

That is set to continue until Wednesday, October 3, but in the meantime, the council has said it has decided to extend the closure westwards towards the bridge over the A19, which means it is now closed between the A19 and Burdon Road, which connects with Doxford Park Way.

It says it has made the move to “eliminate the inappropriate and excessive use of Burdon Village Road as an informal diversion route.”

It added this is despite its best efforts to discourage and prevent that happening.

Access to Burdon Village remains through the east access to Burdon Lane, near to Ryhope.

A spokesman for the council said: “Extensive utility works are underway in Burdon Lane and a diversion has been in place.

“Drivers have been ignoring the diversion, driving at excessive speeds and without due care and attention towards other highways users, and to staff involved with the works.

“Several residents and staff at the works have raised safety concerns with the council.

“A reinforced fence is now in place and will remain so until the end of the works, which are due to be finished by Wednesday, October 3.”