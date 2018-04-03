Sunderland RNLI crews save person in sea

Lifeboat crews have rescued a person who was seen in water off the coast this evening.

Sunderland RNLI volunteers scrambled two inshore lifeboats to water off Hendon Promenade just after 7pm.

The person was then taken back to the shore where they were helped emergency services personnel.

There are no reports of any injuries to the person.

In a statement on its Facebook page Sunderland RNLI said: "Both inshore lifeboats launched to reports of a person in the water at Hendon Promenade.

"Thankfully with the lifeboats at the scene the person was assisted by our emergency services colleagues on the shore who ensured a swift and safe rescue.

"Our volunteers were then stood down by the coastguard to return to station."