Sunderland RNLI called out after 32-foot vessel drifts dangerously close to Seaham Harbour Marina pier

Crews from Sunderland RNLI launched their Atlantic 85 lifeboat after the UK Coastguard received a distress call from the stricken vessel shortly after 6pm on Wednesday, September 8.

Two of her crew were also suffering with sea sickness due to the one-metre swell outside of Seaham however no one on board required any medical treatment.

RNLI volunteers were called out after the stricken vessel drifted dangerously close to the pier.

Upon arrival, one of the RNLI volunteers boarded the casualty vessel and assisted with fixing a temporary steering repair.

Under escort from the lifeboat, the vessel was able to get into Seaham Harbour where RNLI volunteers stood down and returned to Roker Lifeboat Station.

