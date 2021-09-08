Sunderland RNLI called out after 32-foot vessel drifts dangerously close to Seaham Harbour Marina pier

RNLI volunteers were tasked to assist a 32-foot motor vessel which suffered steering failure and started to drift dangerous close to the pier outside Seaham Harbour Marina.

By Ryan Smith
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 10:32 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 10:32 pm

Crews from Sunderland RNLI launched their Atlantic 85 lifeboat after the UK Coastguard received a distress call from the stricken vessel shortly after 6pm on Wednesday, September 8.

As volunteers were travelling to the scene, they were informed by radio that the vessel’s anchor had been dropped but it was dragging on the seabed and bringing the 32-foot vessel close to Seaham Harbour Marina pier.

Two of her crew were also suffering with sea sickness due to the one-metre swell outside of Seaham however no one on board required any medical treatment.

RNLI volunteers were called out after the stricken vessel drifted dangerously close to the pier.

Upon arrival, one of the RNLI volunteers boarded the casualty vessel and assisted with fixing a temporary steering repair.

Under escort from the lifeboat, the vessel was able to get into Seaham Harbour where RNLI volunteers stood down and returned to Roker Lifeboat Station.

