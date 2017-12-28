Sunderland restaurant closed for rest of week after head chef suffers 'serious injuries'

A Sunderland restaurant will stay closed for the remainder of this week after a reported fight at the venue saw its head chef suffer "serious injuries".

The Funky Indian, in Borough Road in the city centre, was unable to open on Wednesday night.

Police were called following reports of a fight, with those involved known to each other.

One man is now helping officers with their enquiries.

Owner Kam Chera said at the time he was not in a position to say more apart from to confirm that a chef was assaulted and injured.

Now in a statement posted on the restaurant's Facebook page, bosses have confirmed that The Funky Indian will be closed for the rest of the week.

All customers who paid deposits for parties will be refunded.

Staff are said to be "very traumatised" by the incident.

The victim is likely to recover however.

The statement from The Funky Indian read: "Further to our post yesterday evening we regret to inform that That Funky Indian will remain closed for the remainder of this week.

"We are notifying all bookings and will refund deposits paid for parties and New Year's Eve this week.

"This was the busiest week of the year ahead but our priority is the welfare and well being of our staff first who are all very traumatised by the events of last night.

"We are extremely proud of our front of house staff who very professionally and articulately escorted customers out of the restaurant.

"We have your contact details and will be in touch to invite you back for a complimentary meal once we are back open for the inconvenience this caused.

"It has been an extremely traumatic experience for the whole team especially our head chef who has suffered serious injuries but will make a recovery.

"We would like to request everyone on Facebook and the media to respect and not spread silly jokes, hearsay or Chinese whispers without any verification.

"Thank you to everyone for your words of support and messages, we are overwhelmed and hope to see you back dining with us soon."

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: "Police are investigating after a report of a fight at The Funky Indian Tapas restaurant, Sunderland.

"At around 6pm on Wednesday evening police received a report that an altercation was in progress at the restaurant.

"The police attended and confirmed that those involved in the incident were known to each other and there is not believed to be any threat to the public.

"A man has been helping police with enquiries, which are ongoing.

"If you saw what happened, or have any information that may help police, then contact officers on 101 quoting log 889 27/12/17 or email 8716@northumbria.pnn.police.uk."