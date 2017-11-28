Sunderland respite centre in festive fundraiser to get scales for disabled children

Wearside respite centre Grace House has launched a festive fundraising drive to get scales to be able to weigh children who use wheelchairs.

This Christmas staff at the Southwick site want to raise money towards providing a set of wheelchair scales and fundraiser Kate Wood launched the campaign at Humble Pie, in Sea Road, Fulwell, at the organisation’s coffee morning.

Guess Santa's weight in mince pies and help Grace House purchase wheelchair scales.

Kate was over-the-moon that Santa himself was able to come along as visitors played a game guess how many Humble Pies you would need to make up the weight of Father Christmas, with proceeds going to the appeal.

The prize was won by a little girl who correctly guessed 594.

Fundraiser Kate set out the aim of the campaign, saying: “Currently, we don’t have a way to weigh a child easily.

“This means that the weight given to our care team by parents or carers may not be the most accurate or up-to-date information.

Humble Pie's Leon Dodd, guessing Santa's weight in mince pies.

“This equipment would enable our care team to monitor the weight of a child much more regularly than we can at the moment.”

She added: “There are lots of reasons it is important to know the weight of a child in our care.

“If a child becomes poorly during their stay and we need to seek medical guidance, we need to know an accurate weight so medical professionals can manage their medication and it helps our staff use slings or hoists correctly.

“It also enables us to assess how effective feeding regimes given by professionals are.

“We would love you to support us this Christmas with as much or as little as you can give so that we can buy the wheelchair scales we so urgently need.”

Those who would like to make a donation to Grace House as part of their Christmas Campaign can visit www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/gracehouse/weightchristmas, go to the charity’s website at www.gracehouse.co.uk or text GHNE52 £5 to 70070 (you can donate any amount between £1-£10 and text as many times as you like), telephone 0191 525 2885 to make a card donation over the phone, or post a cheque made payable to Grace House to Grace House, Christmas Campaign, Bardolph Drive, Southwick, Sunderland SR5 2DE.

Alternatively, donations can be made by visiting Grace House.