Sunderland respite centre for poorly children gets positive Ofsted report

A children’s respite centre in Sunderland has been given a positive rating for the care it gives to youngsters enjoying short breaks.

Grace House was graded as “good” following an inspection by Ofsted inspectors.

A young person enjoying time at Grace House respite centre.

It was the first inspection since the centre started offering short breaks to children to allow their parents or carers to take a well-earned rest.

The report read: “The children and young people receive high-quality, individualised care that meets their needs.

“The staff team is very skilled in assessing the children and young people to ensure that they receive the care and the support that they need.

“The children and young people are very well supported to develop their independence skills.

“They enjoy a wide range of meaningful activities and they are very much a part of their local community.

“Good health and well-being are positively promoted.

”The children and young people are kept safe during their short breaks. Behaviour is managed positively.

“The home is furnished and decorated to a very high standard.

“The registered manager is a proactive leader who has implemented a number of positive improvements.

“The highly motivated staff team is committed to delivering good outcomes for the children and young people.

“The way that the registered manager and the staff support parents and families is commendable.”

Giving reaction to the report, chief executive of the Southwick-based charity Victoria Brown said: “This ‘good’ rating from Ofsted is a reward the hard work and dedication that the SCAS short breaks team have delivered since we opened our doors.

“It is acknowledgement of the quality of care that children and families can expect when they walk through the doors of Grace House.

“We have only been operational for 18 months so to receive a ‘good’ rating in all areas in this short space of time is fantastic.

“Here at Grace House we have a truly dedicated staff team, who ensure the children and young people who come to us for short breaks receive a very high standard of care.”

Grace House offers care to children and young people with complex and learning disabilities.

The staff team who deliver care are required to be trained in quite complex health care tasks but also offer youngsters an array of new experiences and activities where they can have fun and enjoy time with others.