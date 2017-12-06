Sunderland residents want more police on their streets

More police on the streets would help us feel more safe and secure in our city and neighbourhoods.

That was the message from Echo readers who took part in our Big City Survey when it came to the issue of crime.

Matters of law and order is the latest topic we are looking at when analysing the results of the survey, in which nearly 1,000 readers participated.

More than half of those who took part said they had not been a victim of crime in the past 12 months, while almost one in three (31.6%) agreed when asked if they felt safe when out and about in the city.

But crime nonetheless remains a major issue for people, with our survey showing that:

* 30.8 per cent agreed and 15 per cent strongly agreed that crime is a major issue in the city while just 4.5% strongly disagreed with that statement

* 25 per cent disagreed and 16.8 per cent strongly disagreed with the suggestion that Sunderland is safer now than it was five years ago – with only 2.2% strongly agreeing

* 35.8 per cent agreed and 22.7 per cent strongly agreed with the statement that they avoid certain areas for being a victim of crime

* And 39.5 per cent disagreed and 25.6 per cent strongly disagreed that police officers have a high profile in the city – with only 2.4% strongly agreeing with that statement

But while it is clear people still have concerns, Sunderland’s police chief pointed to work being done by officers in the city to combat criminals – as well as highlighting the visible police presence seen at major events in the city and on community walkabouts in our neighbourhoods tackling anti-social behaviour.

