Sunderland residents urged to help out with seafront clean up

Action to spruce up Sunderland’s seafront as winter turns to spring is set to get underway in the coming days - and members of the public can do their bit to help out.

Spring clean ups in Fulwell and Roker will take place over the next week and are being supported by Sunderland City Council.

Councillor Denny Wilson.

The authority is now encouraging anyone interested in getting involved to join in the work.

On Saturday, those interested can meet at Roker Beach between 2pm and 4pm as part of the Keep Britain Tidy Great British Spring Clean up #LitterHeroes

And on Wednesday, March 28, between 10am and 1pm, more than 100 young people, including pupils from Monkwearmouth Academy, are going to be helping with a litter pick in Fulwell’s Cut Throat Dene with the Friends of Fulwell.

Both events are open to everyone in the community and all are welcome.

Clean Streets

The council’s North Area committee is supporting the clean up events as one of its Raising Aspiration Projects.

Councillor Denny Wilson, chairman of the committee, said: “We all need to remind ourselves that we all have a duty of care to help keep our city clean and green.

“There’s too much litter blighting our city and, indeed, all of our region.

“Our work here is helping people to get outdoors, get active, and to get together and help with clearing litter.

“It’s as much about encouraging community and city pride as it is about cleaning up.

“Let’s remember that we can all make a difference if we all work together.”

Sunderland Community Action Group (SCAG) are a member of St Peter’s Youth & Community Partnership that work with young people and families across St Peter’s and Sunderland North.

Richy Duggan, of SCAG, said: “By arranging the Roker beach clean up we are all not only helping the local environment but also highlighting the need to get young people and families involved in the future.”

Steve Wilkinson, executive headteacher at Monkwearmouth Academy, said: “The desire of Monkwearmouth Academy is to be at the heart of the community, working in partnership for the collective greater good.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to support our local residents and show that we mean business and take responsibility for litter.”

Those wanting to help with the clean-up in Roker should call 0191 556 1047 or for more information email suderlandcommunityactiongroup@hotmail.com

For Fulwell, email contact@friendsoffulwell.co.uk to find out more.

The Echo launched its Clean Streets campaign at the start of this year, calling on all Wearsiders to be more responsible for their personal rubbish.

Anyone who sees items they think have been fly-tipped on a street or green space can contact Sunderland City Council to arrange its removal either by reporting it online at sunderland.gov.uk or by calling 0191 520 5550.