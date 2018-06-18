Sunderland recruitment firm puts its money where its mouth is

A Sunderland recruitment firm is making the best of its own expertise.

Andrew Gartland and Helen Walton, directors of JB Contract Services, created the business in 2016, capitalising on their wealth of experience in the recruitment industry.

After 16 years of working in big corporate recruitment agencies in Newcastle, we were both keen to base our own bespoke business in Sunderland. Andrew Gartland

The two are now hard at work expanding their client portfolio, increasing the office team, and building an online presence with the support of Sunderland City Council.

“The council has been really helpful in terms of improving our digital marketing output,” said Andrew.

“Our new website has just been launched, which will provide a great platform for both clients and job-seekers to find information on the team and our services.”

The firm of five is aiming to take on more clients while building its team of consultants to boost in-house expertise.

“While Andrew and I have backgrounds in construction recruitment, we were keen to ensure that JB Contract Services does not specialise in just one field,” said Helen.

“We also work within the commercial, IT software and engineering sectors. Our two new recruits offer their own areas of specialism – in commercial recruitment and trades and labour. Having a team of expert consultants from different fields is important for us to be able to build our network and move into different industries. As well as our two new consultants, we have also taken an apprentice on board.”

Andrew said: “After 16 years of working in big corporate recruitment agencies in Newcastle, we were both keen to base our own bespoke business in Sunderland. Helen and I both have young families and it’s great to live and work in one city – and Sunderland offers great office spaces in the heart of the city centre, so it has definitely been the right decision for us.

City council leader Coun Graeme Miller said: “It’s great that JB Contract Services decided to make Sunderland its base. The team is doing brilliant work by focussing on some of the industries that are integral to Sunderland’s sustainability and future growth.

“I think the team has the potential to grow alongside these developing sectors.”