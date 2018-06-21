Sunderland radio station changes logo colours to back Black Cats

Wearside radio station Sun FM has gone red and white to back the Lads.

As fixtures for the upcoming League One campaign were released, new Sunderland AFC manager Jack Ross made a detour before taking training to visit Sun FM's radio studios to officially unveil the new permanent red and white logo, which has been changed after 20 years to support the club.

After over two decades, bosses said they felt it is the right time to finally embrace the colours of the city and freshen things up.

Ross also met presenters Simon and Danni, whose Breakfast Show is celebrating 20 years on air.

Ross said: "It is great that our local radio station is permanently changing its colours to support the club and me, now the fixtures are released we are all excited."

Managing director of Sun FM Julian Carter said: "We are proud to be official partners with Sunderland AFC and after celebrating 20 years serving the city, it felt right to show our support by changing logos.

"We wish Jack, the new owners and all the players good luck for a successful season."