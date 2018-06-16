Sunderland quiz league player bids for BBC Brain of Britain title

A Sunderland quiz league player is hoping to complete a rare double.

Clive Dunning, 59, who competes in the Sunderland Echo Quiz League, is competing in the final of BBC Radio 4’s Brain of Britain programme today.

A tense finale is expected as the Newbottle Social Club player goes up against Jack Bennett, Mark Eaves and Brian Thompson for the title.

Should the retired lecturer succeed, he will complete a remarkable double, having won BBC’s Mastermind on 2014.

In his latest bid Clive came through the heats and semi-finals unscathed.

He fell at the semi-final hurdle in 2013 and has had to wait five years for his second shot at the title.

The father-of-three said: “It’s very exciting for me to be in the final and have the chance to win the Brain of Britain title.

“It would be very sweet to win it, but I know how tough the competition is going to be.

“In the quiz world, Mastermind and Brain of Britain is the big double, so hopefully I’ll be able to achieve it.”

The four finalists are bidding to become the 65th BBC Brain of Britain champion.

The final will take place at London’s Radio Theatre, with Russell Davies in the questionmaster’s chair.

Clive added: “It means a lot to me.

“Quizzing is a big part of my life and I’ve always been into it.

“I went back into education and life got in the way, but I decided to have one last go five years ago and entered some serious competitions.

“There’s a whole world out there people don’t know about.”

The episode will air on Radio 4 at 3pm on Monday.

Clive, from Norton on Teesside, is being supported by wife Jean and their children Gemma, 30, Emily and Sophie, both 24.

He added: “Quizzing is incredibly popular – people love it.

“The beauty of it is that no matter how much you know, there will always be something you don’t know.

“I don’t bother with pub quizzes now, because if I go in and win it, they call me mastermind, and if I don’t win, they’re so surprised. I can’t win.”