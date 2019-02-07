Sunderland pupils are tuning up for an annual singing festival

Youngsters from schools across Sunderland are preparing for an annual festival of song.

Primary and secondary schools across Wearside will take part in the Sunderland Schools Singing Festival throughout next week.

More than 19 schools are registered and over 550 children of all abilities are rehearsing a range of songs based around the theme of science to celebrate arts as the core of the school curriculum.

The festival will culminate in a massed sing with all the children joining together in The Greatest Showman’s song This is Me.

Rebecca Pedlow, Sunderland Music Hub manager at Together for Children, said: "Music education is well known to aid social skills and concentration and performance is key, particularly for children and young people.

"It can be daunting, but performing brings joy to both audience and performer."

Sunderland Music Hub, which is funded by the Department for Education and Arts Council and managed by Together for Children, has a programme of concerts and events throughout the year.

As part of the 2018 Tall Ships Race pupils from over 35 schools performed at both Sunderland Empire and St Peter’s Riverside to crowds of visitors, that performance was also watched by hundreds more online.

Rebecca said: "The Singing Festival sees schools put on performances in Sunderland Minster and Hetton Chapel to audiences of family and friends."

Nicola Hair, headteacher, at East Herrington Primary, said: "Our school is committed to a broad and balanced curriculum.

"Singing is at the heart of our school and group singing enables all of our children to develop confidence. We are all very much looking forward to the performance."

Even more schools across Sunderland will take part in the City Sings competition next month.

Now in its 15th year, this award winning event is a regular favourite for schools and families alike.

To find out more about this and other Sunderland Music Hub activities visit www.togetherforchildren.org.uk/events/music-hub.