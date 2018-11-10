Sunderland pub’s magnificent Remembrance Day display

Business across Sunderland have been paying tribute to the fallen ahead of tomorrow’s 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.

But tomorrow’s commemoration will mean more to one city centre pub landlord than most.

Remembrance display at The Rabbit, High Street West. Veterans Andrew Norton and Lee Robson

Lee Robson, who owns The Rabbit in High Street West, spent 18 years in the Coldstream Guards. The venue has made it special effort with its Remembrance window to the Centenary of Armistice Day.

“We do it every year, but we have upped our game this year,” said Lee, 45.

This year’s display pays tribute to Lee’s own regiment, but he hopes others will accept the offer to dress the window in future years.

“Every year, we would like a different regiment to dress it in their colours,” he said.

“It is extremely important to me - it is a massive part of my life.

“Everything I learned in the regiment has helped me to start my own business and I now employ 25 people.”

Lee invited Andrew Norton, a founder of the regiment’s veterans’ association, to The Rabbit to inspect the display.

And veterans’ campaigner Paul Jasper was so impressed, he rang the Echo to express his admiration.

Remembrance display at The Rabbit, High Street West. Veteran Andrew Norton

“It really does look good - he has put a lot of time and effort into it,” he said.

Paul has been delighted with the reaction from local businesses, schools and other organisations to this year’s commemorations: “It has been absolutely phenomenal,” he said.

“It would be wonderful if we could continue to support the British Legion in this way. Next year will a good test as to whether this is just because it is 100 years.”