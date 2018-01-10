Sunderland pub charity panto effort

Pub regulars raised the bar when it came to family entertainment and put on their own pantomime.

The Avenue in Zetland Street in Roker hosted a performance of Aladdin, which was given a Wearside twist to give its audience a bigger chuckle by script writer and director Daniella McCluskey, a social services manager.

The event raised £650 for Cancer Research, the charity the venue has been supporting since 2016, with a total of £2,700 raised during last year.

Ten people took part in the matinee show for families and evening show for adults, which were also streamed live via Facebook. Paul Bromley, a sales manager who played the lead role, said: “It was great and there was 10 of us who had never acted before, but we loved it and we all got a massive buzz.

“Everybody enjoyed it and said it was really good.

“We’ve already been asked if we will be doing it again next year.”

Local group The Songbirds also performed to the audiences.

All scenery and costumes were provided by the cast, with the backstage of the pub turned into The Sultan’s Castle and The Cave of a Thousand Jewels.

The show also featured NHS administrator Ruth Reah as Jasmine, IT manager Gary Smith as the Genie, postman Pete Newby as the policeman, businessman Paul Marriner as Jarfar, plumber David Wilson as the Sultan, businessman Rob Dobson was the narrator, and Nissan worker Dan Sumner took on the roles of the town crier, ghost and servant.

Paul Cairns, who works as a education programme manager, was Wishee Washee and welder Keith McCluskey was Widow Twanky.