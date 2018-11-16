Sunderland primary youngsters go down a storm with The Tempest

Pupils at a Sunderland primary school stirred up a storm when they took to the stage.

The students at Fulwell Junior School proved they are not too young to take on a Shakespeare play when they staged their performance of The Tempest.

Mime artists are part of the show.

The children from the Sea Road school went along to the Northern Stage Theatre in Newcastle to perform their show, which took on a circus theme.

Lucy Hill, deputy headteacher at the school, said: “Shakespeare is an embedded and integral part of our curriculum from Year 3 to Year 6 and mirrors our high aspirations for all our pupils who have readily risen to the challenge of tackling the plot and tricky language and phrases from the script.

“It is a joy to walk around school and hear our Year 3 pupils debating in the playground who is better – Caliban or Prospero?”

Fulwell Juniors staged their version of The Tempest as part of the Shakespeare for Schools Festival.

Our rehearsal schedule was relentless Lucy Hill

Taking inspiration from the magic of the big top, Prospero, the ringmaster, tells this famous story with the help of a charismatic circus troupe including Ariel, his beautiful assistant, mime artists, clowns and strongmen all to a lively and pulsating soundtrack of Irish punk music.

Ms Hill said: “Our rehearsal schedule was relentless, but we were blessed with a very enthusiastic and committed staff and cast who were wonderfully supported by family and friends who helped performers in learning lines and boosting their confidence.

“Beyond the words of The Bard, the pupils injected singing, dancing and plenty of laughter to entertain the audience.”

Pupils having fun and clowning around.

These two don't need to worry if it rains.

Send in the clowns.

Young performers at Fulwell Junior School.

Caliban

Fulwell Junior School youngsters play 'the spirits' in the production.

Prospero and Caliban.