Sunderland players make donation to new club food bank scheme

Sunderland players have personally donated towards a new food bank scheme set up a supporters group.

Earlier this week the Red and White Army (RAWA) group announced that it had partnered with food banks in the city to help raise awareness of the project and encourage donations.

The partnership kicks off tomorrow at the Stadium of Light’s Fan Zone before the home game against Fleetwood Town, kick-off 3pm.

Chiefs at RAWA say they would like Sunderland supporters to provide help to food banks on Wearside by donating food that will be distributed to those in need.

Now RAWA have revealed that SAFC players themselves have donated to the scheme, run in connection with Sunderland Foodbank.

RAWA tweeted: "To kick start tomorrow’s foodbank collection, the @SunderlandAFC players have kindly made a donation to start things off.

"Thanks lads! @sunderlandfb #oneclub #foodbanks #hawaythelads #supportingthecommunity"

The Fans Supporting Foodbanks donation point will open at 12pm in the Fanzone at the stadium.

Donations of non-perishable food items and cash will be welcomed.

The foodbank is asking especially for tinned fish, tinned fruit, coffee, custard, rice pudding and tinned potatoes.

Fans can also drop off food donations at the Beacon of Light ahead of tomorrow's match.

Donations can be left at the new centre, adjacent to the Sunderland Aquatic Centre, from Monday to Friday, 9am to 10pm.