Sunderland ‘Pintathlon’ aims to raise thousands in tribute loved ones

It will be three cheers for charities as a pintathlon takes a tour around Roker bars.

Macmillan, Cancer Research UK and St Benedict’s Hospice will benefit from money raised through a day which will see people visit five pubs during the course of an afternoon.

Marc Jenkinson and James Jenner have organised the event across five bars in Roker in on Saturday, June 23.

The Victory Club, The Jacksons, the Howard Arms, the Navy Club and the Avenue will each be putting on entertainment for the event, which will be held on Saturday, June 23.

Those who sign up will be offered discounted drinks while Sunderland 1973 FA Cup winner Vic Halom will hold a talk at the first bar to kick off the day. Live bands Jam House, Celtic Man and Thieves of Liberty are also lined up to perform.

Organisers Marc Jenkinson and James Jenner have lined up around 70 prizes for the day, including one gifted by Marc’s dad Gary, who died in March aged 51, also leaving wife Kathleen, 53, and daughter Nikki Potts, 30.

The businessman, who ran GJ Builders, was first diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2015, said he wanted to support his son in his fundraising efforts before he past away, donating a mystery tour break for someone to win on the day.

I just wanted him to be proud of me and we started working on this before he passed away and he said he wanted do help by giving a donation. Marc Jenkinson

Marc, 26, from Monkwearmouth, who works at Rolls Royce as an engineer, and James, 24, who works as an engineer at PDQ in Washington, both back the charities for the support they give people with cancer.

Marc said: “He said he wanted do something for it and this is what he decided to give as a prize.

“I just wanted him to be proud of me and we started working on this before he passed away and he said he wanted do help by giving a donation.

“We didn’t think it was going to get this big, but it has and the bars are really behind it.

Gary Jenkinson, whose son Marc has helped organise a fundraiser for three charities.

“We want people to take it easy on the day and it’s really about the fun and the entertainment.

“We’re hoping to raise as much as we can for these three good causes.

“The support we have had so far has been unbelievable.”

James was inspired to raise funds in tribute to John Wilson, his girlfriend’s late grandfather, who also died after a cancer diagnosis.

The fundraising efforts will also be supported with an charity match backed by EC Outsourcing on June 9 at Nissan’s sports field, with raffle tickets for the prizes already on sale at the five bars taking part in the event.

People are also backing it through head shaves and half marathons, while the Howard Arms held a band aid night on May 10 to raise cash.

Marc added: “Thanks to everyone’s commitment and our goal of a couple of grand should be well and truly smashed.”

Other prizes include signed sports memorabilia, breaks away, games of golf, hampers of spirits, beauty vouchers, fish and chip suppers and Thai meals and chocolate.

More details about the event can be found via the Roker Pintathlon 2018 Facebook page.