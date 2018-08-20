Sunderland petrol station to demolished and rebuilt, creating new jobs and a service fit for ‘21st century customers’

Up to 15 new jobs could be created after a plan to rebuild a petrol station on one of Sunderland’s main routes was approved.

Euro Garages, which runs the Esso service station next to the Barnes Toby Carvery pub on the A690 Durham Road, has been given permission to demolish the existing building and construct a replacement business.

Plans have been approved to replace the Esso garage on the A690 Durham Road, near to the Barnes pub.

The proposals have been approved by Sunderland City Council, with the company expecting to start work on the site at the beginning of next year and complete by the summer.

Up to 15 new roles will be created, joining the handful of workers who already staff the station.

A spokesman for Euro Garages said: “Our priority is to provide a great service for passing motorists, but we hope that by modernising this site will reach the standards expected by motorists and residents as well.

“We would like to thank the council, which turned around the planning application in quite a short timescale.”

The plans also set out how a new convenience store will be set up to accompany the eight fuel pump forecourt, with the store to continue to be open for 24-hours a day.

It would also have 23 parking spaces for customers, inclusive of the pump spaces and an electric car charging points.

Fuel deliveries are expected to go up to three times a week from twice a week during busier times, which are suggested as June to September and December.

The “rundown” car wash will go as part of the redevelopment.

The planning papers state: “The rationale behind the application proposal is to replace the dated service station and provide a better quality replacement petrol fuel station with a more modern canopy and wider convenience retail offering which responds to the 21st century customer.

“The existing provision sits on a large site with much space unutilised.

“The replacement convenience retail provision will provide for top-up shopping only, enabling local residents to better meet their convenience needs while providing a valuable roadside service.”

It adds there is a need for a bigger store and that only running it is a fuel station is not viable.