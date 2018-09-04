Sunderland pervert kept stash of images of adults having sex with animals

An internet user who downloaded illegal pornographic images of adults having sex with animals has been spared jail.

Police found 71 pictures and movies of people carrying out various intimate acts with different species on Bryan Mills' computer devices when they raided his home in August last year.

The 46-year-old, of Argyle Street, Ashbrooke, Sunderland, admitted possessing extreme pornography.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told Newcastle Crown Court: "The images are of adults engaging in various penetrative and non-penetrative sexual activity with a variety of animals."

Judge Tim Gittins sentenced Mills, who was left disabled following a road crash and appeared in court using crutches, to a community order for two years with rehabilitation requirements.

The judge said: "The items are illegal and the items do untold damage, not just to the animals involved but also to those who you erroneously believe are volunteering. Very often the adults are coerced into doing what they are doing.

"The images themselves give no indication of the sort of dreadful situation they find themselves in or the damage being caused by them knowing that such items are available for viewing by others.

"It perpetuates the damage that people like you download and retain them."

Judge Gittins said Mills acted "completely out of character" and that his his long-term disability, which keeps him largely confined to the house and in constant pain, cannot be ignored.

The judge warned him: "Extereme pornography, while it does not involve children, is serious and the possession of it, even straight forward possession of it, can lead to a sentence of imprisonment.

"If you haven't learned a salutary lesson by being before the courts on this occasion, you need to appreciate that if you return the likelihood is you will be going straight to custody."

Jamie Adams, defending, said Mills' injuries in the accident were life changing and that he copes without carers or painkillers.

Mr Adams said: "He is highly unlikely to come back before the courts. He is really quite scared about being here at all."