Sunderland performer picked from hundreds of hopefuls to appear in new show

A talented young performer from Washington is currently astonishing audiences in a revolutionary magic and illusion show.

Kassandra Barker, 20, who trained at the Tyne Theatre Stage School, in Newcastle, was picked from hundreds of hopefuls to perform in Astonishing.

The show is produced by BAFTA-winning presenter and entertainer Stephen Mulhern and performer Jonathan Wilkes.

It was premiered on three P&O Cruises ships and is already a massive hit with audiences who have described it as “incredible”, “out of this world” and “mind-boggling”.

Astonishing combines the production talents of Mulhern and Wilkes with the spectacular dance moves of leading choreographer Paul Domaine and the mind-blowing trickery of master illusionist Guy Barrett.

P&O Cruises senior vice-president Paul Ludlow commented: “As its name implies, Astonishing is an extraordinary and visionary show that is unlike anything seen before on a UK stage.

“Bringing together the world of magic, dance, illusion and mystery, and using the latest technology of the giant LED screens in the theatres, the show captivates guests and has them tapping their toes whilst gasping in disbelief as they are wowed with dazzling dance moves and seemingly impossible feats.

“With plenty of surprises for the audience it takes entertainment to an entirely new level and is truly game-changing.”