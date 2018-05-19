Sunderland pensioners enjoy right royal party

Pensioners put on their party hats to celebrate the Royal Wedding.

Residents from several care homes enjoyed an afternoon tea party at the Derwenthurst Club, in Ryhope, Sunderland.

As well as bunting, home baked pies and cakes, there was also entertainment and raffles for the guests.

Alison Oliver, deputy manager at nearby Belle Vue House care home, explained: "We organised it to improve community links in the area with other care homes.

"We paid for it, provided food and entertainment and it was lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves together."

