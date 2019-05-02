Sunderland pensioner died after holiday fall in Egypt, inquest hears

Have your say

A pensioner from Wearside died following a fall at his holiday home in Egypt, an inquest into his death heard.

David John Conley, 75, fractured his hip while he was staying at the property with wife Margaret and fell in the bathroom area of the home on October 25 last year.

Sunderland-born Mr Conley, a retired company secretary, was taken to Luxor International Hospital and underwent surgery.

Mr Conley, who lived in Richmond Avenue in the Washington Village area, died on October 26 of cardiac failure, relating to a pre-existing heart condition which he had.

Sitting at Sunderland Coroner’s Court, assistant coroner Karin Welsh told the hearing: “Mr and Mrs Conley owned property in Egypt.

“On the morning of October 25, Mr Conley had got up and unfortunately slipped in the bathroom.

“It was discovered that he had fractured his right neck of femur.

“He was taken to Luxor International Hospital in Egypt for surgery.”

Ms Welsh added that there was nothing to suggest anything had gone wrong during the procedure.

The hearing heard that, following Mr Conley’s death, he was repatriated back to the UK where his body was identified by his son Nigel.

A post-mortem examination found that he died from cardiac failure due to ischemic heart disease and a coronary artery atheroma, contributed to by the right sided hip fracture.

Ms Welch added: “There is nothing to suggest that anything had gone wrong with the hospital procedure.

“It seems clear to me that Mr Conley’s primary cause of death has been natural causes due to the pre-existing heart problems he had.

“However, this has been contributed to by the necessary operation that was carried out and the physiological strain of the procedure.

“I record a narrative conclusion that Mr Conley has died of natural causes, contributed to by the necessary procedure of surgery following a fall.”