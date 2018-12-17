Sunderland pensioner critical in hospital after attack

A pensioner is in a critical condition in hospital after he was punched by a dog walker.

Police are now seeking help in tracing the 69-year-old victim's attacker.

The Sunderland man is currently in a critical but stable condition at the Royal Preston Hospital following the assault in Glebe Road, Bowness-on-Windermere, in the Lake District, at 5.20pm on Sunday.

A Cumbria Police spokesman said: "Officers would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the assault to get in touch.

"They are also appealing for the other male involved, who was walking a dog, to make contact with them."

Cumbria Police can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 201 of December 16.

The public can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.