Sunderland Olympian Aly Dixon becomes city hospice’s first ambassador

An Olympic athlete from Sunderland is taking the name of the city’s hospice and running with it.

As St Benedict’s Hospice celebrates its 35th anniversary, bosses are thrilled that runner Aly Dixon has agreed to become the charity’s first ambassador.

Aly Dixon chats with hospice volunteers Carolyn Jameson and Anne Golightly, right.

And, the Wearside long distance runner, who has competed in the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and World Championships, to name but a few, is delighted with her latest role.

She said: “The hospice is an essential care provider within the city.

“Everyone in Sunderland, at some point, will know someone who has received care from the hospice whether as an in-patient or in their own home.”

Aly has herself seen at first hand the fantastic work the hospice does.

She said: “I’ve had two members of my immediate family be patients of the hospice and the care and help was second to none.

“Not just for the patient, but for their family at the toughest of times.”

This year is the Ryhope charity’s 35th anniversary and it is planning more events than ever before to ensure they raise the funds to be able to continue the work that is so vital to the city.

Aly said: “It is a huge honour to come on board as an ambassador for the hospice.

Athlete Aly Dixon has become an ambassador for St Benedict's Hospice, Ryhope.

“Despite being an NHS facility, the hospice still has to rely heavily on the fundraising efforts from the charity, they have to continually look to the local community and to the kindness of those who support them.

“I am very happy to support the hospice in every way I can so that they can continue the fantastic work which myself and my family have seen first-hand.”

Anthony McDermott, head of corporate relationships and challenge events fundraiser at the St Benedict’s Way hospice, said getting Aly on board is a big coup for the hospice.

He said: “Aly is a huge inspiration to people in the region and to have someone like her backing us is brilliant.

“We are looking for more and more funding every year, so with it being our 35th anniversary we decided to create the ambassador role.”

Anthony said it is hoped because of Aly’s high profile she can help raise the profile of the hospice and the work that it does wherever she goes.