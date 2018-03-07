Sunderland nursing students are proving to be just the tonic

Nursing students are celebrating being nomintated for five national awards.

The University of Sunderland is leading the way in care with the five nominations in the Student Nursing Times Awards.

The team we work with has a real passion for what they do Sue Brent

Now in their seventh year, the awards are the only ones of their kind to celebrate the very best in student nurses and nurse education.

Sue Brent, head of the Sunderland School of Nursing, said: “The team we work with has a real passion for what they do and we are wholly committed to delivering high quality, job-ready graduates who will make a real difference to patient care.

“Our school continues to grow and we are looking forward to continuing the exciting developments with our partner trusts over the coming years.”

The University of Sunderland’s BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing Practice programme has been nominated in the Pre-registation Provider of the Year category.

This is not just for the programme, it is to recognise the team of dedicated people who, day in day out, are making the student experience the best it can be.

The university has also been nominated for Post–registration Provider of the Year.

In Partnership of the Year category the university has been nominated for its partnership with reservist forces from the Sunderland 251 Medical Squadron.

The Army reserve centre based at Roker, Sunderland has now opened its doors to Sunderland students and supported the BSC (Hons) Adult Nursing programme with team building, leadership and trauma days.

The university has also been nominated in the Partnership of the Year : The University’s Patient, Carer and Public Involvement Partnership. This award seeks to recognise the important collaboration between higher education and those providing healthcare to the public in a bid to produce a strong environment for learning.

The fifth nomination is for Dr Catherine Hayes in the Educator of the Year category.

A leader in her field and qualified in podiatric medicine for 25 years, Catherine is a Reader in Pedagogic Practice.

Passionate about new ideas, Catherine led the design of the University of Sunderland’s BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing Practice curriculum in partnership with nursing colleagues from partner trusts.

The awards will be announced at a glittering ceremony on Thursday, April 26, at the London Hilton on Park Lane.