Sunderland nurse takes huge strides with fitness success after health check panic

A nurse who answered a wake-up call to improve his own health is now preparing to represent Team GB in the European Duathlon Championships.

Brendan Cassidy, a community matron in Southwick, discovered he was overweight and had high blood pressure and cholesterol levels when he had the free staff wellbeing check from South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust.

The wellbeing check came around the time when my dad had had a heart attack and my uncle was also having heart issues and it was a real ‘Eureka!’ moment for me. Brendan Caddidy

Now his lifestyle transformation has won him a place in a duathlon to be held in Ibiza in October, which will see him tackle a 10k run, a 40k bike ride and another 5k run.

Before starting his home visits, he trains for two hours in the gym on weekdays, then weight trains four times a week and completes a long run or cycle ride at the weekend, with his weight down from 16st 7lb four years ago to 12st 7lb.

On Sundays, he prepares heathy meals for the week ahead for him and wife Lesley-Anne and children, Connor, eight, and Amber, five.

Brendan, who lives in Sunderland, previously worked at Sunderland Royal Hospital before joining the trust five years ago.

He said: “I’m over the moon to have been selected for Team GB in the 35 to 40 age group and I can’t wait for the challenge of competing against athletes from all over Europe.

“I was a runner at school and I cycled and went to the gym when I was younger but, having a full-time job and a young family, I’d stopped exercising regularly and I was eating quite a lot of fast food.

“The wellbeing check came around the time when my dad had had a heart attack and my uncle was also having heart issues and it was a real ‘Eureka!’ moment for me.

“Hopefully, I’m setting a good example for my own kids and my patients in relation to the benefits of exercise and good nutrition and I’d like to think my story might give people the motivation to change their lives for the better.”

Other wellbeing initiatives by the trust include assessments to help staff with conditions which affecting joints, bones and muscles, support for stress, promoting the Bike to Work and Walk to Work schemes, stop smoking help and access to fitness activities.

Kath Griffin, the trust’s director of human resources and organisational development, said: “He is an inspiration to his patients, his colleagues and to his community and we wish him every success when he competes for Team GB later this year.”