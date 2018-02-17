Sunderland NHS Trust backs Best of Health Awards

City Hospital Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust is backing our Best of Health awards once again - hailing them as an opportunity to let staff know how much they are appreciated.

Established as an NHS Trust in April 1994, its main hospitals are Sunderland Royal and Sunderland Eye Infirmary.

Around 5,000 staff are employed by the Trust which is increasingly being recognised as the North East’s third specialist hospital centre, providing a number of more specialised services to patients outside the Sunderland area.

Since 2016, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has been working in partnership with South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust as part of the South

Tyneside and Sunderland Healthcare Group.

Together, both Trusts are working under one single executive management team serving a core population of 430,000.

Melanie Johnson, executive director of Nursing and Patient experience, said: “We are delighted that our Trusts are sponsoring this year’s Best of Health Awards.

“The pressures on the NHS are greater today than they have ever been, but each and every day our staff in hospitals and in the community rise to the challenge of providing truly exceptional, compassionate care.

“These awards present an opportunity for the public and colleagues to celebrate the amazing work that they do and to recognise their continual efforts to lead improvements in patient care and to strive for excellence in all that they do.

“This is a chance to let them know how very much they are appreciated.”

The deadline for all nominations to be submitted is Monday, April 2, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The final will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, April 26.

To nominate, send your name, address and phone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send all the details to Lynn Wild by no later than Monday, April 2.

Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

THE CATEGORIES.

GP Practice of the Year.

Hospital Doctor of the Year.

Nurse of the Year.

Community Nurse of the Year.

Dentist/ Practice of the Year.

Optometrist of the Year.

Therapist of the Year.

Care worker of the Year.

Dental Nurse of the Year.

Midwife of the Year.

Pharmacist of the Year.

Team of the Year.

Customer Service/ Unsung hero Award.

Long term Achievement.