Sunderland music partnership takes centre stage

The spotlight is on a musical Sunderland partnership after it scooped an award.

The Creative Learning team at Sunderland Empire and Sunderland Music Education Hub took centre stage to pick up a Partnership Award from Together for Children as part of their new annual Spotlight Awards.

This is a fantastic recognition of the hard work and commitment Rebecca Pedlow

The criteria was to highlight outstanding performance in partnership working and nominees needed to demonstrate how this resulted in a positive outcome.

Judges identified that Sunderland Empire and Sunderland Music Education Hub had formed a unique partnership driven by a shared vision of enabling every young person to explore their creativity.

They highlighted successes, including Beyond the Band Pit and Sound Around projects.

Beyond the Band Pit was a year-long project that gave young people the opportunity to take part in an Arts Award programme for rock and pop bands, aged 14 and over, from schools across Sunderland.

The groups also had the opportunity to benefit from industry specific workshops from visiting West End productions, including American Idiot and Sunny Afternoon.

Sound Around, in collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, took audiences and participants on a voyage of musical discovery, exploring the world of orchestral music through classical masterpieces alongside well-known TV and film themes.

The concert of Orchestras Live Sound Around with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra was produced and presented by young people from mainstream and special needs settings, who worked together in producing the performance.

Anthony Hope, Creative Learning Manager, Sunderland Empire, said: “We are delighted to have received this award.

“We strongly believe that partnership working and collaboration are key to ensure innovative and enriching cultural experiences for young people across the region.”

Sunderland Music Education Hub, with funding support from Arts Council and the Department of Education, works with schools, teachers, practitioners, young people and organisations across to ensure all young people can access a high quality music education.

The partnerships provide a range of music education activities from instrumental tuition, ensembles, access to progression routes, singing opportunities and large scale performances and events.

Rebecca Pedlow, Sunderland Music Education Hub Manager, said: “This is a fantastic recognition of the hard work and commitment the Creative Learning team have put in to support creative pathways and progression for young people in Sunderland.

“Our partnership in the Sunderland Music Education Hub has meant over 5,500 children have taken part in concerts, workshops, Arts Awards, performances, with another 1,400 due to take part in our Tall Ships races Big Sing in July.”