Sunderland museum's main entrance to close for major improvements

The main entrance to a Sunderland museum is set to close while major improvement work is carried out.

From Monday the main entrance to Sunderland Museum, Library and Winter Gardens will be temporarily closed to allow for the redevelopment of the shop/reception area and Museum Street.

How the new shop at Sunderland Museum, Library and Winter Gardens will look.

This will include new flooring, lighting, shelving, furniture and signage, with the Burdon Road entrance and new improved shop due for completion before Christmas.

While building work is underway, people are being asked to use either the old entrance to the museum via the steps on Borough Road, or for an accessible route, via the café entrance on the terrace in Mowbray Park.

Other areas of the Museum, Library and Winter Gardens, including the café run by Holmeside Coffee, will remain open for business as usual throughout the work.

Coun John Kelly, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Culture, said: “Sunderland Museum, Library and Winter Gardens is one of the top five most visited attractions in North East England.

"Through external funding we are going ahead with a first phase of improvements and over the coming months we're going to be working with key partners including Sunderland Culture to access additional external funding to enable further developments.

"I think people will be really pleased with the new retail space which will offer a greater variety of merchandise. It will also offer a range of local heritage books and bespoke crafts designed by local and regional artists.

"In the meantime while work is ongoing, our visitor services team will be on hand throughout to direct visitors around the museum and help with any enquires and to ensure the building works take place limiting any impact to our museum and library visitors."