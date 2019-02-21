Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens closed following power cut

Sunderland's Museum and Winter Gardens venue has been closed this afternoon due to a power cut.

The museum area of the building is currently housing an exhibition of works by Leonard Da Vinci.

Bosses have apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Sunderland City Council has tweeted to say there have been power outages in the city centre.

@SundMuseum tweeted: "VISITOR NOTICE The Museum, Library and Winter Gardens are currently closed to visitors due to a power cut.

"Visitors with Leonardo tickets for this afternoon should contact the Museum on 0191 5612323 to exchange tickets or arrange a refund.

"We apologise for the inconvenience."

The council tweeted: "There have been power outages around the city centre today - Museum, Library and Winter Gardens had one just after 1pm."