Sunderland mum spurred on to shed nearly half her body weight after emergency operation scare

A Sunderland mum who was told her weight meant there was a risk she wouldn’t wake up from emergency surgery has transformed her future by shedding nearly half her body weight.

Hannah Straughan, 25, from Ryhope, has lost an incredible 9st 12lb with Slimming World to help ensure she is there to see her daughter grow up.

Hannah Straughan after her incredible weight loss.

She joined up in June 2016 weighing in at 19st 5lb and a dress size 24 after being told by doctors that her weight made her a high risk patient when undergoing a tonsil operation.

Now, more than a year on since joining Slimming World classes at Thornhill School, 5ft 3in Hannah looks an entirely different person, dropping seven dress sizes to a healthy size 8 to 10 and weighing 9st 9lb.

Hannah, who works for Barclays Bank at Doxford Park, said: “My reason for joining was because in May last year, I was rushed to hospital to have an emergency operation to remove my tonsils as they had swelled right up and I couldn’t breathe.

“But after talking to my consultant I was told I was at high risk due to my weight and that the operation might not be successful and I might not wake up from the anaesthetic.

Hannah Straughan says the weight loss has changed her life.

“I went ahead with the operation and it was a success, but knowing I have my five-year-old daughter Brooke Bell who depended on me, made me realise I needed to do something about my weight.

“Once I recovered I joined Paula Whiting’s group where she told me if I stuck to the plan I could change my life, but I didn’t think anything of it.

“Every week I stayed to group and the support and advice I got was amazing.

“Each session I walked away feeling positive about my week ahead.

Hannah Straughan before and after her weight loss.

“The weeks went by and I found I was losing a stone a month which I couldn’t believe and after 51 weeks I reached my target weight.”

The super slimmer has even various awards including Greatest Loser, Women of the Year, District Women of the Year finalist and Mrs Slinky.

But before losing the weight it was a different story, with Hannah eating regular takeaways and not exercising.

Now she plans her meals and goes swimming with her daughter and hope to lose the last few pounds to achieve her 10 stone award.

Hannah Straughan, 25, from Ryhope, is looking forward to the future after losing an incredible 9st 12lb with Slimming World.

She said: “I now have a completely new healthy life and I plan all my meals.

“When I was overweight I was too embarrassed to take part in any exercises but now there’s no stopping me I go swimming with Brooke, I go to the gym with my friends and I now have achieved awards for this in group.

“I can’t thank Paula, my Slimming World consultant, enough.

“She was right saying the plan can change your life and not only has she helped me change my life she has helped me change Brooke’s and give her the best possible future.”

Diet before:

Breakfast: Toast, or a breakfast sandwich or a fried breakfast.

Hannah Straughan, 25, from Ryhope, is looking forward to the future after losing an incredible 9st 12lb with Slimming World.

Lunch: Subway sandwich or McDonald’s.

Dinner: Takeaways like pizzas which her former partner would bring home from his job as a delivery driver.

Snacks: Crisps and chocolate.

Diet after:

Breakfast: Overnight Bran with yoghurt and fruit, or English breakfast without oil.

Lunch: Couscous and vegetables or chicken salad.

Dinner: Salad or homemade meals such as lasagne and curry.

Snacks: Fruit and Alpen Light bars.