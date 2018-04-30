Sunderland mum gives birth to baby daughter in hospital car park

Little Scarlett Lily Bewick is a baby in a hurry.

Such a hurry, in fact, that she didn’t even let mum Janine Springthorpe make it through the doors of Sunderland Royal Hospital’s maternity unit.

Janine Springthorpe and Anth Bewick with daughter Scarlett Lily, who was delivered in the car park of Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Instead the 8lb 4oz new arrival put in her appearance three days early - in the hospital car park.

Dad Anth Bewick, 27, and 26-year-old Janine, who already have a four-year-old son, Kayden, live in Annie Street, Roker.

“She was born on Monday but she was due on Thursday,” said Anth.

“I was at work and Janine was messaging me off and on, saying she was starting to get some contractions and pain.

It took me a bit by surprise, but it was one of those situations where you have to think on your feet - you never get trained to do anything like this. Anth Bewick

“I came home early and I was pottering about the house. She was still getting pains, so I said ‘We will go to the hospital and see what they say,’.”

Janine rang the hospital and made an appointment for the day unit that afternoon. At that point, Scarlett’s arrival did not seem that imminent.

“We had an appointment for 2pm, so we left about ten to,” said Anth. “She was having contractions in the car, but they weren’t regular.”

As they arrived at hospital, however, it became clear matters had become more urgent.

Midwife Sarah Caithness tends to Scarlett

“We got to the hospital about two, we were in the car park and as we were getting out of the car, she just said ‘The baby is coming now,’.” said Anth.

“I said “We’re there - we’ve only got about 30 steps to get to the hospital,’ but she said, ‘No, it is happening now.’

“The head was already out. I was shouting for people to go and get somebody from the hospital.

“I laid her down on the floor. An off-duty midwife, Sarah Caithness, who was about to start her shift, came over at that point and the baby was born out in the car park.

“It took me a bit by surprise, but it was one of those situations where you have to think on your feet - you never get trained to do anything like this.

“I was there when Kayden was born, but not by myself. I did not know what to expect.”

In the end, Janine’s albout was over in minutes.

“It went really easily, considering the circumstances,” said Anth.

“We want to say a huge thank you to Sarah who was off duty at the time, for her quick thinking, support and reassurance after the quick delivery of our baby girl.”