Sunderland mum and son take to British Airways ‘mothership’ for special Mother’s Day treat

A cabin crew mum and son from Wearside took to a “mothership” flight as a special treat ahead of Mother’s Day.

Mark Eastaugh and mum Margaret both work onboard flights for British Airways.

And ahead of Mother’s Day this Sunday, the company brought together a special flight that was crewed entirely by mothers and their children.

Although they all work for the airline, the group are more familiar with passing their mums somewhere in the skies rather than working alongside them.

The 10 crew members operated from London Heathrow to Abu Dhabi, bringing five families from across the country together.

Once the hard work onboard was over, the group celebrated Mother’s Day when they landed – as many will be apart on Mother’s Day this weekend.

Mark, 28, joined in 2013 ahead of his, Margaret, 58, joining last year.

Mark, from Hall Farm Road in Sunderland, told the Echo: “Before mum joined, she was talking to some mature crew who encouraged her to apply.

“After a 30-year career in civil service, I was really proud she got the job.

“We’ve actually worked together before, but this was really special for us.

“I really enjoy working for the company.

“I only expected to be doing the job for maybe a year but I love it.”

Maragret, who is currently on holiday with husband John, 62, admits the surprise from the company will take “a lot of beating”.

Margaret added: “It was the proudest moment of my life when Mark got this job.

“And then I got a job at British Airways too.

“We get on so well, so I’ve always wanted to fly together.

“It was a surprise until our rosters came through - as Mother’s Day treats go, this will take a lot of beating.”

Angela Williams, British Airways’ director of people said: “We have so many amazing people that work at British Airways including mothers and their sons and daughters.

“As we mark Mother’s Day, it has been great to hear what inspired them to join our business – regardless of their age.”