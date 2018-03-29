Sunderland MP welcomes holiday hunger cash

A Sunderland MP has welcomed the announcement of cash to tackle hunger during school holidays.

The Government has said it will give £2million of funding to organisations to help feed children during the holiday periods.

This will ensure that disadvantaged pupils benefit from a hot and healthy meal Sharon Hodgson MP

Sharon Hodgson MP for Washington and Sunderland West, who is also chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on School Food, welcomed the move.

She said: “I am thrilled that the Government has announced the ‘Holiday activities and food research fund’. This will ensure that disadvantaged pupils benefit from a hot and healthy meal, like they do during the school day, during the school holidays.

“This is something the APPG has been looking at since 2013 and what campaigners and I have been calling for it for a number of years now. This has been a long time coming as too many children return to school after the holidays tired and malnourished as they haven’t eaten properly for weeks.

“I am pleased that the Government has now opened their eyes to the ever growing problem of holiday hunger, and will support organisations in their delivery of meals during the holidays.”

Announcing the scheme, Education Minister, Nadhim Zahawi, said: “We want every child to reach their potential.”