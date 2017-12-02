Sunderland MP Julie Elliott backs woman’s pension campaign

A Sunderland MP is backing calls for Government support for Wearside women affected by changes to the State Pension age.

Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott is working with fellow MPs from across the political divide to call on the Government to implement fair transitional arrangements for women affected by the changes.

It is totally unacceptable that these women are heading for financial hardship in old age. Julie Elliott

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on State Pension Inequality for Women – of which Ms Elliott is Vice Chairman – this week launched a consultation seeking to find a solution to the worries faced by hundreds of thousands of women born in the 1950s who have been affected by the decision to put back retirement age.

“State pensions are changing for all women born on or after April 6, 1951,” said Ms Elliott.

“Around 2.6 million – including 4,000 in Sunderland – have had their pensions delayed for six years.

“These changes are causing real hardship for many. We all recognise State Pension age needs to increase, but people need to be given enough notice of any changes to plan for retirement – and this just hasn’t happened in this instance.”

As part of the new consultation, the WASPI – Women Against State Pension Inequality Campaign – APPG is now inviting representatives of any group campaigning for those affected by changes to take part in an online consultation.

The consultation will last until December 22 and, once responses have been analysed, the APPG plans to draft a Bill requiring the Government to establish a formal review of pension arrangements for women affected by the changes made by the Pensions Act 1995 and Pensions Act 2011.

“It is totally unacceptable that these women are heading for financial hardship in old age,” said Ms Elliott.

“They were not given enough notice to change their financial plans.

“The government must reconsider their stance on this important issue and implement fair transitional State Pension arrangements, so that these women get the retirement they deserve.

“By commissioning this consultation, the APPG is ensuring that all groups representing 1950s women have the opportunity to feed in to the Pensions (Review of Women’s Arrangements) Bill.”

** The on-line survey can be accessed at: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/APPGSPIW