Sunderland MP hosts forum as part of International Women's Day

Sunderland MP Sharon Hodgson hosted a forum as part of International Women's Day.

Mrs Hodgson, who is member of Parliament for Washington and Sunderland West, hosted Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Dame Vera Baird QC, councillors, community leaders and young people at Washington Arts Centre.

This was the first International Women’s Day forum that she has hosted.

Over two hours, attendees discussed issues such as domestic violence; female genital mutilation (FGM); female representation in public life and equal pay.

The theme for International Women’s Day 2019 is #BalanceForBetter.

Mrs Hodgson said: "It was a pleasure to bring so many women and girls together from across the constituency to discuss issues affecting them today.

“We discussed some difficult issues, such as domestic violence, but speaking about the issues that affect women, not only in the UK but abroad too, starts a conversation about how we can achieve a more gender-balanced world.

“I would like to thank Washington Arts Centre, for allowing us to use their venue and also everyone for attending and participating in the conversation.”

Dame Vera Baird QC said: “I’m delighted to have been invited to take part in this local event to mark International Women’s Day.

"It has brought to the forefront some of the struggles faced by many women and has also celebrated some of the successes.

"We have been working hard to achieve gender equality in the criminal justice system and I will keep championing for positive change.”