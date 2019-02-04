Sunderland move is a class idea for Evidence Based Education

A business that teaches teachers is set to chalk up its fourth year of growth, after moving to Sunderland.

Evidence Based Education (EBE), which was originally set up in Durham before relocating to Chester- le-Street, has moved to its own premises in the city, after being attracted to its central location regionally.

The move has created additional space for the business - which is now a ten-strong outfit - to take on more people, having just recruited a senior figure from the world of education to head up a new arm of the company.

Set up by academic and former teacher, Professor Stuart Kime, and Sunderland-born Jack Deverson, who is qualified in Chinese and German, EBE aims to provide training that delivers long-term benefit for the school.

“EBE was set up after we realised that teacher training was simply not delivering the impact that we felt it could,” said Jack.

“Like any other professional development, we felt that training for teachers should not be something approached in a piecemeal way, but should be structured to give long-term value.

“The growth we have seen so far has confirmed to us that we’re offering something very different - we have been able to secure work quickly because customers recognise the value EBE can add.”

The company has very quickly secured a global customer base, including a prestigious schools group in China, as well as institutions in 40 other countries abroad and many closer to home. Its turnover has grown to more than £420,000 in just its fourth year of trading.

Now Professor Rob Coe is joining from Durham University, where he held senior roles in the School of Education and heading up the Centre for Evaluation and Monitoring.

The business is being supported by the team from Sunderland City Council, whose leader Coun Graeme Miller said: “This is an example of a truly innovative business, that can see the merits of locating in a city that is fast establishing itself as a hotbed for cutting-edge business.

“We are delighted to welcome Jack and the EBE team to Sunderland.”