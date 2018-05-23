Sunderland motorist was more than four times the drink-drive limit

​A motorist who was more than four times the legal drink-drive limit has been banned from driving for more than three years.

Richard Atchison was was stopped by officers from Durham Special Constabulary on the A19, near Easington, on April 20.

He failed a roadside breath test and was found to have 148 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 32 microgrammes.

Atchison, 60, of Piccadilly, Lakeside, Sunderland, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

He was given an eight-week prison sentence, which was suspended for 12 months, and was banned from driving for 40 months.