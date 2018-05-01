Sunderland motorcyclist suffers serious head injuries in accident

A motorcyclist from Sunderland was airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after losing control of his bike on a country road.

The 51-year-old victim, from East Herrington, was flown to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle after the accident near Rookhope, in County Durham, on Sunday.

He was riding a Suzuki GSX 1300 motorcycle on Front Street and lost control on bends as he left the village. No other vehicle was involved in the collision.

Durham Constabulary's PC Richard Gatland said: "Having exited the built-up area the rider has negotiated a tight S-bend which has had loose gravel on the road.

"The rider has lost control over the small gravel patch and lost control of his vehicle, collided with the wall and sustained injuries."

The motorcyclist was taken to hosital by air ambulance, suffering from head injuries and a suspected fractured hip.