Sunderland man who stole from mother faces jail again for fleecing second relative

A son who was jailed for taking £114,000 from his mother has now been exposed for stealing cash from a relative with learning difficulties.

David Webster lost his freedom, his home and his personalised car number plate for helping himself to money from his mum's account so he could splash out on foreign holidays and a new motor.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when his dishonesty was made public, a carer looking after the 61-year-old's brother-in-law, who has severe problems and needs daily support, came forward.

The court heard Webster, who was the man's only living relative, had power of attorney over his financial affairs, which sparked the carer's concern.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Muir told the court: "When it transpired he had been sent to prison for 30 months for the offences against his mother, the carer became concerned.

"She requested copies of the man's bank statements.

"There had been £8,655 withdrawn from the account, over and above the amounts he was authorised to withdraw."

The court heard Webster, a former security worker, had been authorised to take £100 per week from the man's account to give to the carer for his food and bills but had helped himself to the extra amount between 2012 and 2016.

Webster was interviewed by the police about the latest offences while he was still in jail.

Miss Muir added: "He accepted he had been spending and withdrawing from the account.

"He had travelled to Russia, bought shopping, clothes and petrol."

Webster, of South Durham Court, Hendon, Sunderland, who is now out on licence from prison, admitted theft of £8,655 and now faces going back to jail.

Judge Sarah Mallett adjourned the case until next Wednesday and Webster was given bail in the meantime.

Tony Cornberg, defending, said Webster, who is a grandfather, has found a new home and lived a settled life since his release from prison.

The court heard Webster had received a total of two-and-a-half years behind bars in 2016.

Between 1st January 2009 31st December 2015, he had taken around £1,000 a month from his mother's pension and benefit packets until she died in January 2015.

Prosecutors pursued him under the Proceeds of Crime Act and his £85,300 in assets, which included his home and personal number plate, were seized to pay off arrears at his late mum's care home and be added to her estate.