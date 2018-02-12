Sunderland man Martin grabs a pizza romance on Take Me Out

Sunderland HR manager Martin Potts’ lovelife takes centre stage on the nation’s TV screens this weekend.

The 30-year-old HR manager’s search for the ideal girlfriend saw him take a starring role in ITV’s Take Me Out show on Saturday night - and he will be back for more on the next episode.

Martin was nominated for the show without his knowledge by his two cousins Sophia, 16 and Grace Spencer, 13.

He got a surprise when the girls made an appearance down the Love Lift to help ensure he chose the right girl.

He told host Paddy McGuinness: “They always take my phone to find out who I’m texting or check them out on Instagram.”

Sophia and Grace said: “At his age he should have a girlfriend by now, its sooo embarrassing.”

Martin, who works for the North East England Chamber of Commerce said: “The whole experience of filming was amazing and great fun. Paddy McGuinness made us all feel totally at ease and ensured we enjoyed the whole show.”

As part of the show, he was filmed making and delivering pizzas from the Italian takeway he co-owns with his Dad.

He also recited a romantic pizza poem as part of the fun and, to impress the girls on the show: ‘Roses are red, pizza sauce is too, I ordered a large, I wanna share it with you’.

The key part of Take Me Out is the contestant coming down in the lift to a song that has a particular significance to them.

Martin chose ‘20th Century Boy’ by T Rex to show off his air guitar, which Paddy McGuinness was more than happy to join in with.

From the line-up of 30 different girls, Martin picked Fiona to go to the Isle of ‘Fernandos’ (Tenerife, in reality).

Viewers will be able to see how the date went on this Saturday’s edition of the show, which airs at 6.30pm.

Chamber marketing manager Charlotte Johns said: “We all really enjoyed seeing Martin on TV.

“He did really well and we are looking forward to hearing how his trip to Fernandos went. If only we had known he also delivered pizzas we could have been enjoying them while watching the show as well.”

In his career Martin has worked for the Foundation of Light, Sunderland AFC’s official charity and studied for a Masters Degree in Human Resource Management at the University of Sunderland. He has also appeared in a video for the Firelight Opera rock band.