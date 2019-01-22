Sunderland man arrested over theft of police car's blue lights

A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a police car's blue lights.

British Transport Police (BTP) earlier this month launched a plea for help in connection with the disappearance of the lights from a vehicle parked outside Sunderland's main railway station over Christmas.

The incident happened on Wednesday, December 26, at 4.29am..

BTP confirmed on Wednesday that a 28-year-old Sunderland man has been arrested and released while officers carry out further investigations.

A spokesman said: "Officers would like to thank those who assisted by sharing the appeal."