Sunderland man and pals are making strides to fight cancer

A trio of men, including one from Sunderland, who have all been diagnosed with aggressive and incurable brain tumours have raised thousands of pounds by completing an 84-mile walk.

Graydon Downs, 39, from Sunderland, a former commercial manager now on long-term sick leave with an aggressive and incurable brain tumour, carried out the walk along Hadrian’s Wall over a week.

Graydon is part of the Three Tumours, which also includes Gateshead man Ian Hardy and Dan Howard from Newcastle.

They have all survived more than five years (normal survival prognosis is 12 to 18 months) since being diagnosed.

They have raised more than £7,500 to date to fund research into the devastating disease.

The donations will be split between Brain Tumour Research, brainstrust and The Brain Tumour Charity. https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/thethreetumours

The team were joined by Vincent McCluskey, a paramedic from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Graydon, of Hall Farm Road, said: “It was a great opportunity to raise awareness about what happens after diagnosis with a brain tumour.

“We met so many who have also been impacted themselves by a brain tumour or through a loved one.

“Just 1% of the national cancer spend has been allocated to brain tumour research, which is unacceptable.

“We want more money to go into research.”

Carol Robertson, head of community fundraising at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We are so grateful to The Three Tumours and their supporters for helping to raise awareness and vital funds.”