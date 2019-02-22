Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips and other club heroes set to appear at Foundation of Light gala dinner

Black Cats hero Kevin Phillips will lead a star-studded cast of Sunderland AFC legends as they celebrate the achievements of children and families.

Foundation of Light Ambassador Superkev will join fellow forward Marco Gabbiadini, former captain Kevin Ball, 1973 FA Cup-winning hero Jimmy Montgomery and special guests at the Foundation's first ever gala dinner at the award-winning Beacon of Light next month.

Hosted by SAFC fan and Sky Sports presenter David Jones, the event will showcase the positive impact SAFC's official charity has made to local lives through the inspirational and heart-warming stories of those who have overcome adversity or achieved excellence.

Speaking ahead of the Gala Dinner, Kevin, still the only Englishman to win the European Golden Shoe award, said: "I am honoured to be attending the Foundation of Light's Gala Dinner and visiting the Beacon of Light for the first time.

"Sunderland will always hold a special place in my heart because I loved my time on Wearside and have really fond memories of the city and the club.

"I am proud to be an Ambassador of the Foundation having been impressed by their commitment and passion and the evening will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase the fantastic work it does across the North East."

Taking place on Wednesday, March 6, the dinner, sponsored by the Harrison Centre for Social Mobility, will be followed by ‘An Evening with Sir Tim Rice and Friends’ where the renowned songs of Foundation Trustee Sir Tim Rice will be performed live by West End artists alongside behind the scenes stories from the Academy Award-winner himself.

Jemma Dowson, events manager at the Beacon of Light, added: "We are looking forward to our first Gala Dinner and sharing the emotional stories from those we have helped towards a better tomorrow.

"The event is set to be our biggest yet, with over 450 Foundation supporters celebrating the positive impact we have made to local lives.

"We would like to thank the Sunderland AFC legends for joining us for what will be a truly memorable evening."

A limited number of tickets are available for the event starting from £150 per person which includes VIP drinks reception, three course awards dinner and invitation to an 'Evening with Sir Tim Rice and Friends', with all funds raised going towards community projects delivered by the Foundation of Light.

For more information, or to reserve a place, contact clare.wilson@foundationoflight.co.uk or call 0191 563 4733.

The Foundation of Light was established in 2001 and uses the power of football to educate, inspire and motivate young people and their families.

It is the official charity of Sunderland AFC but as a registered charity is financially independent and raises £4 million annually to fund its programmes and community activities.