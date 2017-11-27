Sunderland lad scores a star birthday visit from darts world champion

Cameron Anderson’s birthday celebration scored high with partygoers when a star darts player made a guest appearance.

The 18-year-old’s big day was marked with a gathering at the Bonnie Pit Lad in Easington Lane, which is run by his parents Gillian and Billy.

Darts wold champion Martin 'Wolfie' Adams at the surprise 18th birthday for Cameron Anderson.

The darts-mad lad and his fellow players were all set to gather at the bar for his party when a famous face joined in the fun.

Gillian organised for Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams, the three-time BDO World Champion and three-time World Masters Champion, to call in for the night, with the professional playing Cameron and his pals.

Gillian, 56, and Billy, 68, have run the High Street venue for 15 years, with Cameron standing on a chair as a youngster as he learned how to play the game.

He now plays for Tyne and Wear Youth and for clubs including Hetton Lyons Cricket Club in addition to the bar in the Hetton and Houghton Darts and Domino League.

Wolfie was absolutely great, he was playing darts all night and played a lot with Cameron. Gillian Anderson

He is also set to take part in the World Masters next year after success at a championship in Latvia.

Gillian, who is also mum to Amy Stevenson, 26, fellow darts player Craig, 32, and Scott, 37, said: “This is a darts pub and everyone’s darts mad.

“The party was great and the idea came about because his birthday was on a Thursday and that’s the night the Hetton and Houghton league and we were supposed to be playing a four-a-side and I said if we can drop out of that and it doesn’t affect us, let’s have a party.

“We got all his darts mates in and to have someone who was a professional there, we were over the moon.

“I was crying with joy.

“Cameron had come in and was going straight behind the bar and Craig said to him there’s someone else here as well.

“Wolfie was absolutely great, he was playing darts all night and played a lot with Cameron.

“We wanted to make it extra special for him.”

The party, which also brought together members of the family, had a collection in aid of Prostate Cancer UK, as he has been diagnosed as having the cancer and backs the charity.