Sunderland husband threatened wife's new partner with screwdriver

A man who threatened his wife's new partner with a screwdriver while in a car park has been spared jail.

Newcastle Crown Court heard how Feno Broomes decided to puncture one of his wife's tyres while she was in a meeting.

However, when 52-year-old arrived at the location, he saw her new partner waiting outside for her in his vehicle.

Broomes, of Coniston Drive, Albany, Washington, went back to his car and brought out a screw driver - which the victim believed was a knife.

David Crook, prosecuting, told the court: "The defendant was swiping and lashing out with the screw driver. Fortunately it didn't come into contact with the claimant."

The court heard how Broomes then pushed his ex-partner towards a fence during the incident on November 13.

Broomes was grabbed by another woman at the scene and held inside the building until the police arrived.

In a victim impact statement, read to the court, the 46-year-old man described the offences as "totally unreasonable".

He said: "To be targeted by someone trying to stab you, this shook me up. I was on my own and being chased by somebody clearly trying to attack me."

Broomes, who has no previous convictions, admitted threatening a person in a public place with an offensive weapon and assault by beating.

Alec Burns, defending, told the court: "It seems he understands the situation, that it shouldn't have happened and what he should have done.

"It was an incident that occurred in the heat of the moment.

"He thought it would be a good idea to puncture one of her tyres.

"He accepts his marriage is over.

"He's got to the age of 52 without anything else happening in his life."

Broomes sobbed in the dock as Judge Robert Spragg sentenced him to six months in prison suspended for 18 months with 10 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

Judge Spragg told Broomes: "I accept from everything I have read from you these incidents are totally out of character.

"I don't expect to see you again."